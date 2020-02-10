10 Feb 2020

Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
50,163 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

1,470 new refugees were registered in Nigeria during the month of November. UNHCR seeks funding to provide them with food, livelihood, shelter and healthcare.

UNHCR launched a Supplementary Appeal of $27.3 M in new requirements to provide food, shelter and basic needs to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

KEY INDICATORS

50,163 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in Nigeria.

24,144 | Cameroonian refugees are hosted in the Adagom, Adagom 3, Ukende settlements in Cross River State and in the Ikyogen settlement in Benue State.

52% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

Highlights

  • UNHCR has established a Field Office in Gembu, Taraba State to coordinate response for some 8,081 Cameroonian refugees. Two new partners, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) are providing protection, education and healthcare assistance to refugees in Taraba

  • From 14 to 16 November, UNHCR Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Antonio Canhandula, undertook a mission to Cross River and Benue where he met with the Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon Eteng J. Williams and members of the Cross River State House of Assembly in Calabar

  • UNHCR and its partner Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP) paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency, the First Lady of Benue State in Makurdi, to appreciate the Governor’s contributions to the refugee response, including the provision of land for the establishment of the new refugee settlement in Ikyogen and the favourable refugee protection environment in Benue

  • On 25 November, UNHCR, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), UNFPA, UNICEF, and UNHCR partners CARITAS, FHI360, FJDP, JRS, Nigeria Red Cross, Save the Children, Rhema Care, and MEDIATRIX launched the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign in CRS, Benue and Taraba States. The global 16 Days Campaign runs each year from 25 November (International Day Against Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day)

  • From 4 to 6 November, the Embassy of Ireland undertook a mission to assess the Cameroonian refugee situation in Cross River and Benue. The team met with UNHCR, SEMA and other partners in Ogoja, on 5 November. The mission committed to supporting the Cameroon refugee situation

  • From 26 to 28 November, a team from Spain for UNHCR (Espana con ACNUR) undertook a mission to Cross River and Benue to assess the response to the Cameroonian refugee situation and gaps so as to continue to raise funds for the refugee response. The mission visited Anyake, Ikyogen and Adagom settlements and adjacent Primary Health Centres (PHC) and schools hosting refugee students. In 2019, Espana con ACNUR contributed funds towards health, water, sanitation and hygiene services for refugees in CRS and Benue.

