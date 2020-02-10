Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update November 2019

50,163 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

1,470 new refugees were registered in Nigeria during the month of November. UNHCR seeks funding to provide them with food, livelihood, shelter and healthcare.

UNHCR launched a Supplementary Appeal of $27.3 M in new requirements to provide food, shelter and basic needs to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

KEY INDICATORS

24,144 | Cameroonian refugees are hosted in the Adagom, Adagom 3, Ukende settlements in Cross River State and in the Ikyogen settlement in Benue State.

52% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

Highlights