Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update May-June 2019

39,602 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

3,500 new refugees were registered in Nigeria during the months of May and June. UNHCR seeks lands and funding for new refugee settlements.

UNHCR launched a Supplementary Appeal of $27.3 M in new requirements to provide food, shelter and basic needs to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

KEY INDICATORS

18,923 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in the Adagom, Okende settlements in Cross River State and in the Anyake settlement in Benue State.

53% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

HIGHLIGHTS