16 Jul 2019

Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update May-June 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
39,602 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

3,500 new refugees were registered in Nigeria during the months of May and June. UNHCR seeks lands and funding for new refugee settlements.

UNHCR launched a Supplementary Appeal of $27.3 M in new requirements to provide food, shelter and basic needs to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

KEY INDICATORS

39,602 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in Nigeria.
18,923 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in the Adagom, Okende settlements in Cross River State and in the Anyake settlement in Benue State.
53% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BPRM Regional Coordinator for West Africa and a Team from the US Consulate, Lagos, were on mission to CRS to meet with UNHCR, refugees, implementing and operational partners, to get a sense of the needs and impact of the unfolding refugee situation. During the mission BPRM announced that it would make a funding contribution to the Cameroon situation.

  • On 30 May, the Canadian High Commission undertook a day mission to Benue and CRS, to assess the Cameroonian refugee situation. The mission held focused group discussions with refugees in Anyake and Okende settlements and visited St Eugene’s Primary School Okende (CRS), one of the schools hosting refugees. Concerns on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), Cash Based Interventions (CBI), health, education, food/non-food items and livelihood, were highlighted as major challenges by refugees.

  • From 15 to 20 June, UNHCR, Government officials, local communities, refugees and other stakeholders in Benue, Cross River, and Taraba States celebrated the World Refugee Day in Nigeria. The cities of Ogoja and Calabar signed the cities #withrefugees campaign, meanwhile, hundreds of sympathizers joined in the #stepwithrefugees campaign around the country

