Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update - June 2020
58,415 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.
COVID19 Update: 86 cases in Akwa-Ibom State, 59 in Benue State, 0 in Cross River State and 19 in Taraba State – (as of 30 June, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).
UNHCR revised its Coronavirus Emergency Appeal to $4 Million to protect the most vulnerable persons of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
Highlights
Amid the COVID19 (C19) pandemic, UNHCR organized World Refugee Day celebration on 20 June for Cameroonian refugees and members of the host communities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States. The theme for this year’s commemoration was “Everyone Can Make a Difference, Every Action Counts”.
On 29 June, the Office commissioned a solar-powered borehole with a 32,000-litres of water per day capacity, five tap/water collection points and more than 1km pipe network in Ndok Community, Ogoja Local Government Area (LGA), Cross River State (CRS). In late 2019, the community donated 100 hectares of farmland to promote livelihoods for Cameroonian refugees - a majority of whom are farmers. The Traditional Rulers and Government Officials present at the event pledged their continued support to Cameroonian refugees and good maintenance of the borehole.