Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update - June 2020

58,415 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

COVID19 Update: 86 cases in Akwa-Ibom State, 59 in Benue State, 0 in Cross River State and 19 in Taraba State – (as of 30 June, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).

UNHCR revised its Coronavirus Emergency Appeal to $4 Million to protect the most vulnerable persons of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Highlights