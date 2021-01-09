Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update - July to November 2020

63,147 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

COVID19 Update: 339 cases in Akwa-Ibom State, 496 in Benue State, 90 in Cross River State and 163 in Taraba State – (as of 30 Nov., Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).

UNHCR revised its Coronavirus Emergency Appeal to $4 Million to protect the most vulnerable persons of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

KEY INDICATORS

27,623 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in Adagom and Ukende settlements in Cross River State (CRS) and in Ikyogen settlement in Benue State.

56% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

Highlights