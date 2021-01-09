Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update - July to November 2020
Attachments
63,147 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.
COVID19 Update: 339 cases in Akwa-Ibom State, 496 in Benue State, 90 in Cross River State and 163 in Taraba State – (as of 30 Nov., Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).
UNHCR revised its Coronavirus Emergency Appeal to $4 Million to protect the most vulnerable persons of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
KEY INDICATORS
27,623 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in Adagom and Ukende settlements in Cross River State (CRS) and in Ikyogen settlement in Benue State.
56% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.
Highlights
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has constructed an infectious disease isolation centre in Benue, and remodelled and rehabilitated an infectious disease and isolation centres in Cross River (CRS) and Taraba States (or BCT States). Also, in Benue, a three bedroom accommodation was built for healthcare workers and the Abande Primary Health Centre (PHC) was renovated. In CRS, a 32-bed capacity Children’s Ward was rehabilitated at the General Hospital Ogoja local government area (LGA). In Taraba, a Molecular Biology Laboratory was rehabilitated at Takum General Hospital.
UNHCR is supporting 14 primary health centres across the BCT States with the distribution of medical supplies and equipment including GeneXpert, Abbott machines, bedsheets, scrub shirts and pants, surgical masks, bath buckets, sharps bins, dirty linen baskets, solar lanterns, bleach, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, drip stands, gallipots, kidney dishes, infra-red thermometers and digital Blood Pressure apparatus. This support will improve healthcare services to refugees and host communities as the COVID19 pandemic continues.
Great Step Initiative (GSI), a refugee-led Community-Based Organization in Ogoja, CRS, is contributing significantly to the fight against COVID19 among refugees and host communities. GSI undertook door-to-door awareness-raising on COVID-19 prevention guidelines reaching over 2,000 refugee households in the settlements and host communities in Ogoja, CRS.
The Federal government of Nigeria renewed the 2-year Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria. The last two-year TPS expired in May 2020. UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) will issue new identification cards to improve freedom of movement and access to basic social services for refugees.