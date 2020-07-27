Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update February 2020

54,414 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

2,526 new Cameroonian refugees were registered in Nigeria during the month of February.

UNHCR financial requirements for 2020 stand at $55.1 million for Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria and IDPs in Cameroon.

Highlights

■ From 4 to 5 February, a delegation from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) undertook a mission to Cross River State (CRS) to assess the impact of the influx of Cameroonian refugees in Cross River State and challenges to the response. Meetings and focus group discussions were held with UNHCR, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), partners and refugees in Adagom, Ukende and Ikom, CRS.