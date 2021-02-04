Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update - December 2020
Over 63,000 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria. 44 % live in settlements, 56 % among local communities.
A door-to-door campaign sensitized 13,500 refugees about COVID-19 prevention. No Cameroonian refugee was reported positive since the onset of the pandemic.
UNHCR and partners maintained border monitoring, prevention of sexual and gender-based violence and other protection services despite the pandemic.
Operational Highlights
In support of the national education systems, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, completed the construction/renovation of 16 classrooms in the public Secondary School Akor, St. Mary’s Primary School, Akamkpa Local Government Area (LGA), and St. Peter’s Primary School 2, Adagom (Ogoja LGA), Cross River State (CRS). This will increase the learning space for refugees and host community students. Additionally, one block of three laboratories and an assembly hall was erected in the Government Secondary School, Ikot Effanga, Calabar, CRS.
UNHCR provided an assortment of COVID-19 mitigation items to the LGAs Takum, Sarduna, Kurmi and Ussa in Taraba State. The items included plastic buckets with metal stands, liquid soap, face masks and latex gloves. The items were distributed to schools, Local Government Offices, Police stations and places of worship to prevent and curb the spread of COVID-19.