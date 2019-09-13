Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation Update August 2019

42,610 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom,

Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

1,464 new refugees were registered in Nigeria during the month of August. UNHCR seeks funding to provide them with assistance and protection.

For 2019, UNHCR financial requirements for the response to the Cameroon refugee situation is USD44.6 million. This budget has been funded at 55% as of August.

KEY INDICATORS

21,808 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in the Adagom, Okende settlements in Cross River State and in the Anyake settlement in Benue State.

51% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities.

Highlights

■ The Ndok community offered 100 hectares agricultural land to refugees in Ogoja (CRS). From 27 to 28 August, the Head of Local Government Administration-Ogoja, Ms Margaret Bassey, and the Director General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), Mr Princewill Ayim met with the Ndok chief and community, to discuss the offer and subsequently gazette the land. Similarly, the team met at UNHCR Sub Office Ogoja, to officially discuss the handover of the land to SEMA, on 29 August. UNHCR is committed to making sure that the Ndok community receive 30% of all agriculture assistance that will be provided to the refugees

■ In Benue State, UNHCR is planning to move refugees from the present site, Anyake, to a new site, Ikyogen, by end of September. However, the new site has enough space to only accommodate 2,175 of the total 5,690 refugees in Anyake. Thus, some 3,370 refugees will be accommodated in temporary shelters within the settlement until a new site is developed. Thus, UNHCR is seeking an estimated USD2.4 million to develop and cover compensatory costs on additional land provided by the Government of Nigeria in Ikoyogen Ranch.

■ On 8 August, UNHCR participated in the 2019 Delivery as One and United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (UNSDPF) Mid-Year review meeting, in Calabar, Cross River State (CRS)

■ During the month of August, according to reports, Federal Government of Nigeria closed its borders with Cameroon to prevent Cameroonian combatants entering Nigeria and posing as refugees. The legal borders closed and being monitored by the Nigeria Immigration Service include, Agbokim, Amana, Bakassi and Ekang. However, refugees are using illegal borders to enter Nigeria reportedly. Meanwhile,

UNHCR is reviewing its contingency plan in anticipation of more flows of refugees given reports of continuing unrest in Cameroon

■ The Office held its routine monthly meeting with implementing partners on 29 August in Ogoja, CRS.

Some 40 participants took part in the meeting