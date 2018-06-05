05 Jun 2018

Nigeria: Ongoing Cash Activities (as of March 31 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Mar 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Cash Working Group coordinates the implementation of cash transfer programmes in north-east Nigeria. In March 2018, 30 unique implementing partners reported ongoing cash activities in 37 local government areas (LGAs).

