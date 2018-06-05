Nigeria: Ongoing Cash Activities (as of March 31 2018)
Infographic
Published on 31 Mar 2018 — View Original
SITUATION OVERVIEW
The Cash Working Group coordinates the implementation of cash transfer programmes in north-east Nigeria. In March 2018, 30 unique implementing partners reported ongoing cash activities in 37 local government areas (LGAs).
