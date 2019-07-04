Nigeria: Ongoing Cash Activities (January to April 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
SITUATION OVERVIEW
The Cash Working Group coordinates the implementation of Cash Transfer Programmes in North-east Nigeria. In January to April 2019, 39 implementing partners reported cash activities in 37 local government areas.
