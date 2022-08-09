Nigeria - North-east Yobe States: Flash Report - Windstorm and Rainstorm (08 August 2022)

OVERVIEW

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Yobe, varying degrees of damages have been reported in camps, camp-like settings and host communities. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused serious damages to IDP shelters and camp infrastructures.

Between 02 and 07 August 2022, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in IDP sites due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 13 host community locations in Damaturu, Potiskum, Bursari, Karasawa, Gujba, Yusufari and Geidam LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was Anguwar Area, a host community in Asheikri ward of Geidam LGA, where a heavy rainstorm with floods damaged 78 shelters, affecting an estimated 507 individuals.

In total, 619 shelters were either damaged or flooded by storms, leaving a total of 458 households in immediate need of shelter. There were no casualties reported as a result of the storms.