Nigeria - North-east Yobe State: Flash Report - Windstorm and Rainstorm (08 August 2022)

OVERVIEW

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Yobe, varying degrees of damages have been reported in camps, camp-like settings and host communities. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused serious damages to IDP shelters and camp infrastructures.

Between 17 July and 01 August 2022, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in IDP sites due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 9 host community locations and 1 camp in Machina, Bade, Bursari, Geidam, Gujba and Gulani LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was Kukawa, a host community in Bularafa ward of Gulani LGA, where a heavy rainstorm damaged 138 shelters, aecting an estimated 1,152 individuals.

In total, 883 shelters were either damaged or ooded by storms, leaving a total of 864 households in immediate need of shelter. There were 31 casualties reported as a result of the storms.