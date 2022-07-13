Nigeria - North-east Jere and Maiduguri M. C. LGAs Borno State Flash Report (08 July 2022)

Overview

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages have been reported in camps and camp-like settings. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused serious damages to IDP shelters and camp infrastructures.

Between 29 June and 05 July 2022, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 2 collective settlements, 1 host community location and 3 camps in Maiduguri M.C, and Jere LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was Faria Gidan Block IDP Camp, a camp in Old Maiduguri ward of Jere LGA, where a heavy rainstorm damaged 64 shelters, aecting an estimated 350 individuals.

In total, 185 shelters were either damaged or ooded by storms, leaving a total of 185 households in immediate need of shelter. There were no casualties reported as a result of the storms.