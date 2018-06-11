Nigeria North East - Indicator 2: Access to Adequate Safe Water Facilities and Services as per sector's Standards, January to April, 2018 (WaSH Sector Nigeria IRS records, 18th May 2018)

Analysis of WaSH Sector partners’ reports on completed borehole construction and rehabilitation activities, retrieved from the WaSH Sector Nigeria Integrated Reporting System (IRS) on May 18, 2018, shows the achievements so far (Jan-Apr, 2018) for the current Humanitarian Response year. Dividing the average cubic meters of water daily generated from borehole construction and rehabilitation activities by the vulnerable population figures provided by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), gives the number of liters per person per day achieved during the reporting period. To enable computation of these figures in all locations, WaSH Sector partners are encouraged to continue providing the estimated population figures for locations they may be operating in, which are yet to be captured in the DTM. To enable getting the full picture on actual per capital (l/p/day) in each location, partners are expected to report the same on the existing water facilities, means facilities constructed and/or rehabilitated in previous years, by 05th of July 2018.