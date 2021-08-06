Nigeria North-east Humanitarian Presence, April - June 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, 109 partners provided humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. 7 UN agencies were active in 61 LGAs, 48 International NGOs were active in 38 LGAs, 47 National NGOs were active in 54 LGAs and 10 Government partners were active in 51 LGAs. The highest number of partners worked on Protection sector projects – 46 worked in 47 LGA. 42 Nutrition sector partners were active in 61 LGA’s. In other large sector areas 29 WASH sector partners are active in 37 LGAs and 28 Food Security sector were active in 40 LGAs.