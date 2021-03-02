Nigeria
Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (As of October - December 2020)
Attachments
Between October and December 2020, 102 partners have been able to provide humanitarian assistance against the 2020 Northeast Nigeria humanitarian response plan, covering 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. Aid workers continue to be constrained more than ever due to security challenges and movement restrictions caused by the ongoing violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.