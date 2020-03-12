Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (As of October - December 2019)

Life-saving emergency interventions remain the immediate priority to the most vulnerable population. 117 partners were providing humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria between October to December 2019. Despite the level of response by the humanitarian community, food insecurity, lack of protection, insufficient health facilities, inadequate shelter and limited access to water, sanitation and hygiene remains dire needs for the internally displaced people (IDPs). Humanitarian partners look forward to scaling up the response in the coming year.