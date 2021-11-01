Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (July - September 2021)

In the third quarter of 2021, 128 partners provided humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. 7 UN agencies were active in 61 LGAs, 40 International NGOs were active in 47 LGAs, 68 National NGOs were active in 51 LGAs and 13 Government partners were active in 60 LGAs. The highest number of partners worked on Protection sector projects – 56 worked in 48 LGA. 51 Nutrition sector partners were active in 59 LGA’s. In other large sector areas 26 WASH sector partners are active in 37 LGAs and 44 Food Security sector were active in 50 LGAs.

For more detailed information, please refer to the interactive map: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/nigeria/3ws