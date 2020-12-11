Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (As of July - Sep 2020)

Between July and September 2020, 124 partners have been able to provide humanitarian assistance against the 2020 Northeast Nigeria humanitarian response plan, covering 65 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. There has been some improvement of partners operational presence in the third quarter comparing with the first half of 2020 where the lock down resulted in low scale transportation of humanitarian commodities and supplies thereby delaying the implementation of some essential activities. The overall situation remains unpredictable with limited or no access to some locations due to constrained humanitarian access.