Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (January - March 2022)

In the first quarter of 2022, 114 partners from the Humanitarian Response Plan provided humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. 8 UN agencies were active in 54 LGAs, 31 International NGOs were active in 47 LGAs, 63 National NGOs were active in 49 LGAs and 12 Government partners were active in 60 LGAs.

