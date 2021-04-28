Nigeria
Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (January - March 2021)
Now in the Fourth month of the 2021 Northeast Nigeria humanitarian response plan, 118 partners were providing humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria between January to March 2021. The overall situation remains unpredictable with limited or no access to some locations due to constrained humanitarian access.
