Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (As of January - March 2020)

Now in the fourth month of the 2020 Northeast Nigeria humanitarian response plan, 82 partners were providing humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria between January to March 2020. With the advent of COVID 19, there has been an impact on the entire response. Due to this impact, some partners have partially suspended non-essential activities. The lockdown has resulted in low scale transportation of humanitarian commodities and supplies thereby delaying the implementation of some essential activities. The overall situation remains unpredictable with limited or no access to some locations due to constrained humanitarian access