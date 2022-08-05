Nigeria: North-east Humanitarian Operational Presence (April - June 2022)

In the second quarter of 2022, 126 partners from the Humanitarian Response Plan provided humanitarian assistance across 61 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States of North-east Nigeria. 8 UN agencies were active in 61 LGAs, 33 Interna- tional NGOs were active in 53 LGAs, 70 National NGOs were active in 51 LGAs and 15 Government partners were active in 61 LGAs.
