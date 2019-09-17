Nigeria: North-East Floods Situation Report No. 2 (as of 30 August 2019)

This report is produced by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 7 to 30 August 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 21,056 households (HHs) have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states.

Information on people and locations affected is being collected on an ongoing basis.

• The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and household supplies; water purification, emergency latrine repairs, hygiene kits, food items, health services, vector control and draining of stagnant water.

• An estimated 10,490 emergency and makeshift shelters have been partially damaged or destroyed, while some others were inundated in some IDP camps and host communities mainly in Borno State. Water facilities have been damaged while about 550 latrines and bathing facilities were blown off due to heavy winds.

• The risk of further heavy rainfall and floods remains high across the BAY states until the end of September, particularly in the seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Maiduguri, Monguno, Jere, Gwoza and Dikwa in Borno State, and Yola South and Yola North in Adamawa State where 10,790 HHs are already affected representing 51% of the total affected so far.

• Joint area-based needs assessments are ongoing, as well as emergency and preventive actions. Based on available sectoral data, of 11,100 HHs in need of non-food items, aid partners have assisted approximately 2,360 HHs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Torrential rainfalls and flash floods hitting the BAY states have had a devastating impact on thousands of people in IDPs camps and host communities. Heavy rainfall and flooding continued throughout the last week of August and is expected to continue until the end of September. The 2019 contingency plan estimated that 53,913 HHs in camps and host communities would be vulnerable to risks of floods in the three states between May and September 2019 (41,297 in Borno; 4,893 in Adamawa; and 7,723 in Yobe). The rains and floods have so far affected 21,056 HHs across the three states (10,757 in Borno; 5,454 HHs in Adamawa; and 4,845 HHs in Yobe). Overall, this demonstrates a higher number of households affected in Adamawa State than estimated in the contingency plan, suggesting that concerted multi-sectoral efforts should be focused in Adamawa State to fill the gap between what was planned for and the reality on the ground.

In Borno State, over 10,757 HHs are affected across 68 camps and settlements of IDPs in nine local government areas (LGAs) - Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno and Ngala. About 73% of the affected HHs are in four LGAs - Maiduguri (39%), Monguno (15%), Jere (10%) and Gwoza (8%).

In Adamawa State, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported that 15 people were killed due to the floods and 280 houses/shelters were completely destroyed. Some 5,454 HHs are affected in nine LGAs – Demsa, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Shelleng, Song, Yola North, and Yola South. According to the data provided by SEMA, 62% of the affected households are in four LGAs – Yola South (24%), Yola North (15%), Fufore (13%), and Ganye (10%). SEMA is closely working with state authorities and has requested federal level support to respond to the needs caused by the floods. An assessment led by government authorities was ongoing as of 30 August, involving the Deputy Governor, SEMA Executive Secretary, and the Search and Rescue Director of the National Emergency Management Agency in Abuja. In addition, humanitarian partners conducted an Inter-Agency Rapid Needs Assessment (IRNA) in four affected LGAs (Girei, Yola South, Shelleng and Guyuk).

The report of the IRNA conducted on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 September is being drafted.

In Yobe State, 4,845 HHs are affected across 56 settlements in 15 LGAs – Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Geidam, Gulani, Jakusko, Machina, Nangere, Nguru, Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Yunusari and Yusufari. Some 64% of the affected HHs are in six LGAs – Nguru (15%), Damaturu (13%), Fika (11%), Fune (9%), Bade (8%) and Geidam (8%). Most of the affected HHs are hosted by relatives and friends in the affected areas, while 392 HHs are sheltered in schools or government buildings and need to be relocated as quickly as possible.

New downpour may exacerbate the situation in many IDP camps already severely hit by the bad weather conditions and result in higher risks of disease outbreaks.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yearly Seasonal Rainfall Predictions extrapolated that 2019 would likely see lowerthan-normal to normal rainfall over most parts of Nigeria. Flash floods are expected due to the high intensity of the rainfalls at the peak of the season, especially in places that are naturally prone to flooding. However, the above-normal volumes of rain and the associated flooding are increasing vulnerabilities and risks in camps for internally displaced persons.