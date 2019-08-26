Nigeria: North-East Floods Situation Report No. 1 (as of 24 August 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 8,875 households (HH) have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Borno and Yobe states. Heavy rains have also hit Adamawa State and the number of affected households is being assessed.

• An estimated 7,347 emergency shelters and makeshift shelters have been partially damaged or destroyed, while some others were inundated in some IDP camps and host communities in Borno and Yobe States.

• In total, 405 WASH facilities have been damaged or destroyed in Borno State.

• Most of the affected households in Yobe state are hosted by relatives and friends in the affected areas, but 305 are sheltered in schools or government buildings and need to be relocated as quickly as possible.

• The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and household supplies; water, sanitation and hygiene services; food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water.

• The risk of further heavy rainfall and floods remains high in 64 LGAs across the BAY states until the end of September.

• Needs assessments, emergency actions and preventive measures are ongoing across the BAY states, with aid actors pumping water out in flooded camps and distributing sand bags to households at risk.

• Further emergency response and contingency measures are urgently needed in the 64 at risk LGAs