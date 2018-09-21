Nigeria – North-East Flash Update No. 5 – Cholera Outbreak, 21 September 2018

A cholera outbreak has been declared in Yobe State, north-east Nigeria, by the State Ministry of Health, two weeks after a cholera outbreak was declared in neighboring Borno State.

The cumulative number of recorded cases in both states currently stands at 3,126 including 97 deaths.

In Yobe State a total of 989 cases of suspected cholera have been recorded in five local government areas (LGAs), including 61 deaths, as of 20 September 2018. This represents a case fatality rate of 6.2 per cent.

In Borno State a total of 2,137 cases of suspected cholera have been recorded in eight LGAs, including 36 deaths, as of 20 September 2018. This represents a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

The Response & the Needs