Nigeria – North-East Flash Update No. 2 – Cholera Outbreak, 9 September 2018

A cholera outbreak was declared in Borno State, north-east Nigeria, on 5 September 2018 by the state Ministry of Health.

A total of 680 cases of suspected cholera have been recorded in eight local government areas (LGAs), including 18 deaths, as of 7 September 2018. This represents a fatality rate of 2.6 per cent.

The first suspected cases were recorded on 19 August 2018. The following cases have been recorded:

Jere (218 including 2 deaths)

Magumeri (156 including 4 deaths)

Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) (141 including 5 deaths)

Chibok (85 including 3 deaths)

Konduga (38 including 3 deaths)

Kaga (28 including 1 death)

Damboa (8)

Shani (6)

The Response

• The State Ministry of Health, with the support of humanitarian partners, is coordinating the response through the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC). Coordination meetings are currently held twice a week at the EOC, and daily at LGA level.

• A 100-bed Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC) is operational in Dala (a locality in MMC), and in Magumeri LGA a Cholera Treatment Unit (CTU) has been set up in an existing health facility. Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) have also been set up in El-Miskin, Muna Garage and Customs House camps for internally displaced people. Additional ambulances are required in all affected LGAs to transport those seeking treatment.

• Health organisations are carrying out risk communications, which include making regular and frequent visits to households to encourage individuals with cholera-like symptoms to be screened.

By communicating at household level in this way, health partners have visited 1,163 households which resulted in the identification of 18 suspected cases of cholera.

• The most effective prevention measures against cholera are basic hygiene practices, including the use of clean and safe water and proper sanitation. Hygiene promotion activities, including radio broadcasts in English, Hausa, Kanuri and Shuwa, are underway in the affected LGAs to sensitize people to the risk of cholera, teach them how to prevent and manage diarrhea at home, and educate them on the use of chloride tablets for household water treatment and safe water storage.

• In terms of sanitation, humanitarian organisations are working to dislodge latrines and repair damaged latrines in the affected camps for internally displaced people where the risk of transmission can be high due to congested living conditions

Resources

Additional resources are urgently needed to strengthen the response for timely containment of the outbreak. Health partners are currently using existing resources from regular emergency operations which are not enough for a full scale response and in case of a spread of the outbreak to other areas.

Key Partners

Key partners involved in the response include, but are not limited to (in alphabetical order): Action Against Hunger - International Rescue Committee - Intersos - Médecins du Monde - Médecins Sans Frontières - Rural Water and Sanitation Agency – Solidarité International - State Borno Ministry of Health - UN Children’s Agency - UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - World Health Organisation – ZOA.

