Nigeria - North East - Displacement Dashboard 40 (March 2022)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in north-east Nigeria. Round 40 of assessment was conducted from 16 November and 30 December 2021.

In Round 40, a total of 2,171,652 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were identified in 446,740 households. This signified an increase of less than 1 per cent (or 28,705 individuals) compared to Round 39.