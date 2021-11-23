Nigeria - North East - Displacement Dashboard 38 (June - July 2021)

SUMMARY

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in North East Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in North East Nigeria. This dashboard provides key figures from Round 38 of assessment, conducted from 21 June to 27 July 2021.

During Round 38 of assessments, DTM identified a total of 2,182,613 IDPs in 444,781 households across North East Nigeria. This represents a decrease of less than one per cent (or 8,580 individuals) compared to Round 37.