Nigeria — North East Dikwa LGA — Borno State Flash Report (01 - 07 May 2021)

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring Wards and LGAs.

On 01 and 02 March 2021, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Dikwa LGA. On 18 April, 02 and 04 May 2021, Dikwa LGA was attacked once more by a Non-State Armed Group, leading to a new wave of population displacement. Following the attacks, flow monitoring assessments were conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. DTM enumerators were deployed in the transit point Dikwa Motor Park in the ward Dusuman in Jere LGA. IDPs passing through the transit point were asked about their intended destinations and most needed assistance.

As a result of the attacks, between 01 and 07 May 2021, a total of 1,188 individuals were displaced from Dikwa LGA towards the LGAs Jere and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. They arrived at Dikwa Motor Park from various camps and communities in Dikwa LGA. No displacements were recorded on 02 and 04 May 2021 due to the restriction of movement following the attack on 02 and 04 May 2021 respectively. As presented on the map below, their intended destinations were locations in the LGAs Jere and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council in Borno State. Meanwhile, between 01 and 07 May 2021, a total of 693 individuals have returned to Dikwa LGA from Maiduguri since the first attack on 01 March 2021.