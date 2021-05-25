Nigeria - North East Bali LGA - Taraba State Flash Report (24 May 2021)

Surging communal violence between ethnic and religious groups, and long-standing conflicts between farming communities and nomadic herders are prevalent across north-east Nigeria. These conflicts are predominantly centered on disputes over land and cause great insecurity and widespread displacement across the region.

On 13 May 2021, a clash between neighbouring Tiv and Fulani communities in Bali LGA in Taraba state was reported which led to a wave of population displacement. Following this event, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

The clash affected a total of 7,296 individuals in Bali LGA of Taraba State. Affected individuals were forced to flee their locations of origin towards villages in Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala and Vandeikya LGAs in the neighbouring state of Benue, and Gassol LGA and the ward Bali A within Bali LGA of Taraba State. A total of 245 casualties were recorded and 698 shelters were damaged. Following the rapid assessment, 45 per cent of IDPs mentioned shelter as their main need, followed by food (reported by 30% of IDPs), NFIs (reported by 15% of IDPs) and livelihood (reported by 10% of IDPs).