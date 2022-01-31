Nigeria north-central and north-west zones: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Round 8 | December 2021

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in north-west and north-central Nigeria.

As of 11 September 2021, the DTM has identified 983,701 IDPs (159,666 households) across Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States. This represents an increase of 18 per cent (150,695 individuals) since the Round 7 assessment.