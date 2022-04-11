Nigeria north-central and north-west zones: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Round 9 | March 2022

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people aected by the ongoing conict in north-west and north-central Nigeria.

As of 30 December 2021, the DTM has identied 969,757 IDPs (157,519 households) across Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States. This represents a decrease of one per cent or more (13,944 individuals) since the Round 8 assessment.