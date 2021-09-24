Nigeria - North Central And North West Displacement Factsheet Round 7 (21 June - 27 July 2021)

This report covers the period from 21 June to 27 July 2021, which presents the results from the Round 7 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), The information collected seeks to inform the government of Nigeria — as well as the humanitarian community — with an improved understanding of population movement and displacement in the two zones (North Central And North West). Likewise, it aims to better inform the humanitarian response and relief provision for the affected populations.