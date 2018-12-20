Nigeria: New Arrivals in Bama Town, Bama LGA, Borno State, October 2018

Introduction

In the eastern part of Borno state increased displacement has been observed in Bama and Gwoza local government areas (LGAs) towards Bama, Banki, Gwoza and Pulka towns. Over 16,400 new internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived between June and September 2018 to these locations, stemming from the hard-toreach areas of Bama and Gwoza LGAs largely due to ongoing military operations, and returns from neighbouring Cameroon. With the aim of understanding displacement trends, intentions and humanitarian/service-related needs among the new arrivals and to support multi-sectoral coordination and response in the affected locations, REACH conducted a new arrivals assessment in Bama, Banki, Gwoza and Pulka towns, supported by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). New arrivals are those that have arrived in the new location within the three months prior to data collection (after 1 June 2018), more specifically (i) returnees either from Cameroon or from within Nigeria to area of origin (AoO), and (ii) IDPs who have been displaced to assessed locations. This factsheet is one of four covering Bama, Banki, Gwoza and Pulka towns, and presents main findings on Bama town based on data collected between 18-22 September 2018 through (i) household (HH) surveys conducted with 186 randomly selected newly arrived households, providing a representative sample of the roughly 1,477 household units in Bama and (ii) 8 focus group discussions (FGDs) with both IDPs and returnees. The findings from the household survey are generalizable at the town level, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 7%. Findings relating to a subset of the sample may have a lower confidence level and a wider margin of error. Findings from the FGDs are indicative only.