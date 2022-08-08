Nigeria

Nigeria mVAM Bulletin - Countrywide - July 2022 — Lean Season Food Security Outlook

Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published

Key points

  • In July 28% of households in Nigeria have inadequate food consumption during the 2022 lean season. This marks a one percentage point increase compared to last year.

  • The northeastern and northwestern states show significantly higher levels of deprivation and vulnerability in terms of food consumption, coping and nonmonetary poverty.

  • In July around 64% of cultivating households have some food stocks remaining. However, only 13% have stocks that will last longer than a month. Stock levels have significantly reduced compared to the start of the lean season.

