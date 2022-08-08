Nigeria mVAM Bulletin - Countrywide - July 2022 — Lean Season Food Security Outlook

Key points
In July 28% of households in Nigeria have inadequate food consumption during the 2022 lean season. This marks a one percentage point increase compared to last year.
The northeastern and northwestern states show significantly higher levels of deprivation and vulnerability in terms of food consumption, coping and nonmonetary poverty.
In July around 64% of cultivating households have some food stocks remaining. However, only 13% have stocks that will last longer than a month. Stock levels have significantly reduced compared to the start of the lean season.