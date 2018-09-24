Nigeria mVAM Bulletin #10: August 2018 - While food consumption improved in most areas likely due to the festivities - Id El Kabir - conflict-affected households in the northeast continue to remain vulnerable
Key Points
Compared to July 2018, food consumption improved in most of the areas, except for Southern and Northern Adamawa. Improvements could be attributed to early green harvests, ongoing humanitarian assistance and Id El Kabir festivities.
There was a reduction in the percentage of households with poor food consumption among male-headed households, displaced and non-displaced households, and farming and non-farming households alike; only female-headed households did not see the same reduction.
In August 2018, 78 percent of households continued to rely on negative coping strategies, with displaced and female-headed households having particularly high levels of coping.
While the improved food consumption is encouraging, the continued high usage of negative coping strategies necessitates ongoing food and livelihood assistance, as well as close monitoring of the evolution of the food security situation during the upcoming harvest from October 2018