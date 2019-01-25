Nigeria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) - Livelihoods, Borno State, September 2018

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Despite the increase in the number of humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in north-eastern Nigeria, humanitarian needs continue to grow as the conditions of civilians displaced by the violent nine-year conflict remain dire. The conflict between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian and regional security forces has resulted in 10.2 million affected people including remainees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and populations in hard-to-reach areas. These groups are largely congregated in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, the three most affected states in north-east Nigeria. Information gaps persist, which complicate the humanitarian community’s capacity for action grounded in verifiable evidence and effective coordination.

Amidst this context, and within the coordination framework of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and its Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG), REACH facilitated a multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) in all accessible areas of the most affected northeastern states of Nigeria. Indicators and questions used in the assessment were developed with all relevant sectors, validated and endorsed by the ISWG. This assessment, funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), was conducted from 25 June to 6 August 2018 through a total of 10,606 household (HH) surveys and 1,481 key informants interviews in 63 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the three north-eastern states.

4,710 HH surveys were collected in accessible areas of Borno state with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 10% unless stated otherwise. The results presented are statistically representative at the state level for each of the population groups assessed.