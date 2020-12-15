Nigeria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2020 - Key Findings, Borno State

CONTEXT

North East Nigeria continues to experience significant humanitarian needs after over 11 years of conflict affecting the Lake Chad region. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified 7.9 million individuals in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (collectively, the “BAY” states) to be in need of humanitarian assistance.

To respond to persisting information gaps on humanitarian needs severity and to inform response planning, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG), with support from REACH, conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) in the BAY States. The MSNA aimed to identify and compare needs by sector and across sectors, across population groups affected by the protracted crisis and in all accessible areas in the BAY states.

The 2020 assessment methodology was adapted to the current COVID-19 health emergency. A mixed methodology was adopted, to avoid in-person data collection.

METHODOLOGY

This Borno State factsheet presents composite analysis at the sectoral level. This includes the Living Standards Gaps (LSGs), Capacity Gaps (CGs) and vulnerability.

Data collection took place between the 13th July and 21st August, with a total of 6,888 household surveys conducted across the BAY states.

OCHA identified 15 priority Local Government Areas (LGAs) where the need to address information gaps was highest. In these LGAs, two-stage cluster sampling was used in the physically accessible areas. The data at the overall LGA level in these LGAs have a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 10% or less for questions that were asked to all households.

In coordination with multiple implementation partners, two data collection methods were used in these priority LGAs. In places with stronger phone network, partner staff on the ground identified respondents using GPS and dialled into the REACH call centres. REACH enumerators then undertook the household survey on the phone with the respondents. Where there was weak or no phone signal, the household surveys were conducted face to face, following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Five LGAs in Borno State were not assessed due to security concerns and are considered inaccessible to most humanitarian actors. For the remaining 45 LGAs in the BAY states, household surveys were conducted remotely by phone with snowball sampling from contacts provided by past MSNA key informants.

The findings presented in this factsheet are statelevel aggregations that combine indicative and representative data, meaning that all findings presented in this factsheet are indicative only.

All relevant sectors contributed to the sectorspecific indicators and the LSG methodology. LSGs are an analytical construct signifying unmet needs in any given sector, based on a severity score.

Please find a more detailed methodology section in Annex 1 of this factsheet.