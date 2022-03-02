Nigeria: Monthly Protection Report UNHCR Sub Office Maiduguri - January 2022

I. OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation in the Lake Chad Basin remained unpredictable in the period under review. ISWAP elements continued their terrorist campaigns by launching attacks on government forces in the region with grave implications on civilians. Beyond the borders, ethnic conflict in the Far North Region of Cameroon escalated in December 2021 uprooting Nigerian refugees there and spurring further displacements into the neighbouring countries, namely Chad and Nigeria villages. These hostilities emanating from the conflict in Cameroon continues to cause tensions amidst the different warring factions, as reported members of the Shoa Arab community set barricades and burnt tires in Carrefour Douane and Carrefour Total areas on 10th January 2022 to protest the arrest of two Arab Shoa leaders accused of involvement in the recent intercommunal violence between their community and that of the Musgum in Kousseri and Logone-Birni in early December 2021.

In Borno State, the number of security incidents remained low as compared to previous months which signifies the gradual improvement of the security situation in the state. . Despite the improvements in the security situation, terrorism incidents were reported in various locations of the state. In general, 48 safety and security incidents were reported in the BAY States1 which comprised of armed attacks (29), PBIED/IED (2), Abductions (5), Illegal Vehicle Checkpoints (3), Crime (5) and Hazard (4). An estimated 191 civilians including PoCs were affected in the incidents. Borno State accounted for 25 out of the 29 incidents of armed attacks recorded. The security situation on the main supply routes also improved in the period under review with the UNDSS declassifying the Maiduguri-Bama-Gwoza/Banki and the Maiduguri-Dikwa-Ngala main supply routes from “No go” to “restricted” signifying that UNSMS may travel on these roads after fulfilling certain conditions including the use of armed escorts.

In Adamawa State, criminal elements continue to cause anxiety amongst the return communities in the State during the month under review. Unknown gunmen terrorizing the community, incidents of kidnapping, and ransom demands were reported in Gidan Madara and Va’atita communities of Mubi South LGA,. Similarly, in Mubi North, Unknown gunmen attacked the residence of a PoC at Bulamari community and kidnapped his 7-year-old son. In Yola South, the community leader of Gayewa in Kasuwan Katako Community was abducted by kidnappers.

In Yobe State, communities located in the fringes of the Alagarno Forest in Gujba LGA continued to experience NSAG attacks.

Suspected ISWAP members attacked an ambulance which was conveying drugs for an INGO in Gujba town on 4/1/2022. Similar attacks by NSAG were also reported on Muktum, Goniri and Kasatchiya communities on 16th, 25th and 29th January 2022. During one of the attacks in the nearby Nigerian Army Institute of Peace in Buratai, vehicular movements on the referenced road linking to Adamawa State was disrupted for a day. Also, on 25th January 2022, suspected ISWAP members on the Damaturu-Biu road abducted at least 04 civilians.

The Humanitarian actors continue to provide support to the Government of Nigeria to battle the spread and the impact of the COVID-19 in the BAY States. These supports include community engagement and risk reduction education, vaccination, tracing and testing and treatment amongst others.

During the Month under review, the new HC/RC and the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Coordination and Emergency Relief Coordinator conducted two missions to Borno State to continue to raise awareness on the situation of displacement in the region.