Nigeria: Monthly Protection Report for Abuja, Lagos, Ijebu Ode & Kano - October 2021 | Issue #8

Access to Asylum

93 new asylum applications registered, 62 (44 males and 18 females) in Lagos; and 31 (21 males and 10 females) in Abuja. Asylum seekers mainly from Cameroon, Central African Republic, Syria, and Mali.

Status Determination

The third sitting of the Eligibility Committee on status determination was held from 26 to 28 October in Abuja and reviewed one hundred and seventy-eight (178) asylum cases. In compliance with the NCFR Act, the sitting, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had representatives from the Nigeria Immigrations Service, the Office of the Vice President as members and UNHCR as observer. At the end of the sitting: one hundred and forty-six (146) were recommended for recognition of refugee status, and eleven (11) cases recommended for rejection of their claim. Eleven (11) cases were kept in view for further review and eight (8) cases were withdrawn for resubmission in subsequent sittings. The report of the EC sitting will be finalised by the EC Secretariat and subsequently submitted to the Federal Commissioner for endorsement of the EC recommendations.