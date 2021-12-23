Nigeria: Monthly Protection Report for Abuja, Lagos, Ijebu Ode & Kano - November 2021 | Issue #9

Access to Asylum

106 new asylum applications registered, 36 (30 males and 6 females) in Lagos; and 70 (39 males and 31 females) in Abuja. Asylum seekers are mainly from Syrian, Turkey, CAR,

Cameroon, DRC, Palestine, Benin, Yemen, and Liberia.

General Protection

On 4 November, 8 refugees (5 females and 3 males) identified with specific needs received support in form of one-time grant assistance, and another 9 (5 females and 4 males) received subsistence allowance. The beneficiaries were identified individually during periodic assessments conducted by NCFRMI, UNHCR and JDPC.