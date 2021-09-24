Nigeria: Monthly Protection Report for Abuja, Lagos, Ijebu Ode & Kano - August 2021 | Issue #6

General Protection

On 5 August, UNHCR participated in the 6th Meeting of Partners in Awareness Creation Against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration (PACHTIM) in Abuja. The meeting, which was organised by IOM had participants from NAPTIP, NCFRMI, NOA, UNHCR and other relevant national and local organisations involved in migration issues. One of the key activities of the meeting was the adoption of a strategy that will serve as a guide in the implementation of PACHTIM awareness raising activities in Nigeria from 2021 to 2025.

On 17 of August, UNHCR participated in a meeting that was organized by the National Commission for Refugees on the planning for a National Working Group on the domestication and implementation of the Kampala Convention. The forum was to address some of the gaps that have hindered the domestication process. UNHCR is supporting the NCFRMI to move the process forward. The next step agreed was that NCFRMI would draft a concept note and terms of reference which will be circulated among participants for inputs, together with NCFRMI Bill and IDP policy.

24 to 26 August, NCFRMI with support from UNHCR organized a technical meeting to review the draft standard operating procedures for maintaining the civilian and humanitarian character of asylum in the Cameroon operation. 16 national and state level government agencies as well as field-based NGOs and UNHCR participated in the highly interactive discussions. SOPs validated at technical level and a communique with key recommendations on dissemination and next steps was issued at the end of the meeting.

25 August, UNHCR, NCFRMI and JDPC held a Town Hall meeting with refugees residing in Lagos Island, Mainland, Ajah and Ikotun with 146 persons of concern (PoCs) comprising 72 females and 74 males.

During the meeting, issues on accommodation, health, RSD, NIN, livelihood and education assistance were discussed. Transport allowance was paid to all 146 PoCs that attended the town hall meeting.

On 19 August, the humanitarian community in Nigeria marked the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) at the State House in Abuja. The event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. The WRD which was marked under the global theme #TheHumanRace: A global challenge for climate action in solidarity with people who need it the most, had participation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, NCFRMI’s Federal Commission, UNHCR’s Deputy Representative and other sister UN Agencies, local and International Non-governmental Organisations.

UNHCR and UNFPA jointly supported a refugee led organisation-RLO in convening a “Health Information Campaign for Empowerment of Female Cameroonian Refugees”. The RLO Endam Home of Hope (EHOP), held the five and a half hours event in Mpape (a suburb of Abuja) on Saturday 14th August 2021. There were 12 participants in attendance (9 female and 2 males). UNFPA’s presentation highlighted issues of sexual and reproductive health (including family planning, sexual transmitted infections, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse-PSEA). While the session was solely facilitated by UNFPA, UNHCR provided information on PSEA informing that all services provided by UNHCR, Government and partners are offered free of charge. UNFPA also provided male and female condoms, caps/tee-shirts to EHOP.