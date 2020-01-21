Nigeria - Monguno Host Communities - Biometric Registration | 30 November 2019

Following the completion of Biometric registration in host communities in Monguno Local Government Area (LGA) in the northeastern state of Borno, 37,925 individuals (11,373 households) were registered. This data is as of 30 November 2019. The average family size within these locations is 3; with 50 per cent containing 3-4 members, 32 per cent containing 1-2 members, 14 per cent containing 5-6 members, 3 per cent containing 7-8 members, and 1 per cent containing 9 and more members as shown below in Figure 1a. Out of the total registered population, 5,626 individuals (1,938 households) which represent 15 per cent were newly registered within the period of 1 April - 30 November 2019. Majority (59%) of the newly registered individuals are from Kukawa LGA, 24% from Guzamala LGA, 12% from wards within Monguno LGA, 3% from Marte, 1% from Nganzai and a further 1% from other LGAs in Borno.

During the exercise, vulnerability data was collected to help understand specific needs of the vulnerable population for targeted support. Out of the total population, 5,247 individuals (14 per cent) are experiencing some of the major vulnerability concerns captured in Figure 1b below.