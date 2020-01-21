21 Jan 2020

Nigeria - Monguno Host Communities - Biometric Registration | 30 November 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.37 MB)

Following the completion of Biometric registration in host communities in Monguno Local Government Area (LGA) in the northeastern state of Borno, 37,925 individuals (11,373 households) were registered. This data is as of 30 November 2019. The average family size within these locations is 3; with 50 per cent containing 3-4 members, 32 per cent containing 1-2 members, 14 per cent containing 5-6 members, 3 per cent containing 7-8 members, and 1 per cent containing 9 and more members as shown below in Figure 1a. Out of the total registered population, 5,626 individuals (1,938 households) which represent 15 per cent were newly registered within the period of 1 April - 30 November 2019. Majority (59%) of the newly registered individuals are from Kukawa LGA, 24% from Guzamala LGA, 12% from wards within Monguno LGA, 3% from Marte, 1% from Nganzai and a further 1% from other LGAs in Borno.

During the exercise, vulnerability data was collected to help understand specific needs of the vulnerable population for targeted support. Out of the total population, 5,247 individuals (14 per cent) are experiencing some of the major vulnerability concerns captured in Figure 1b below.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.