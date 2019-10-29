Nigeria: Migration drivers and reasons for migration to Europe (2017)

CMFS BACKGROUND

This report was produced with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. Data was collected through DTM’s Comprehensive Migration Flows Surveys (CMFS) methodology that aims to enable a better understanding of migration flows from Afghanistan,

Ethiopia, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan and Somalia towards Europe, a collaborative effort by the DTM support team and relevant IOM field missions funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The findings, interpretations and conclusions expressed in this report can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of IOM, its Member States, the Dutch Government or other donors. The designations employed and the presentation of material throughout the work do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of IOM concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area, or of its authorities, or concerning its frontiers or boundaries.

METHODOLOGY

The methodological framework of the DTM’s CMFS is based on the collection of primary data, which provides information on migration flows towards Europe from Nigeria whilst focusing on six thematic areas: (1) migrant profiles, (2) migration drivers and decision-making, (3) migrant vulnerabilities, (4) the role of intermediaries, (5) migrant perceptions towards Europe and (6) migration choices and options. The data DTM collected under the CMFS in 2017 among Nigerian nationals was based on four data-collection tools, each surveying a different target group; data was collected among i) Prospective Nigerian migrants in Nigeria, ii) Nigerian migrants en route to Europe (Greece, Libya, Niger, and Sudan), iii) Nigerian migrants in their final European destination country (the Netherlands), and iv) Nigerian migrants who returned to Nigeria from Europe. Due to the nature of the target groups, respondents for these surveys were sampled using basic random sampling in combination with snowball sampling in main target locations (e.g. migrant reception centers). The sample sizes of Nigerian respondents were as follows: a) Prospective migrants: 399, b) Greece: 204 Nigerian respondents, c) Libya: 826 Nigerian respondents, d) Niger: 866 Nigerian respondents, e) Sudan: 1 Nigerian respondent, f) the Netherlands: 41 Nigerian respondents and d) Returnees in Nigeria from Europe: 90 Nigerian respondents. To best identify the target population and develop a more robust interviewee-interviewer relationship, the data collectors that conducted the surveys were also Nigerian nationals.