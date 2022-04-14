Nigeria: Market Functionality Index (MFI) – Key findings for BAY States, December 2021 - January 2022

NORTHEAST CONTEXT

WFP provides food assistance to some 1.7 million people monthly in Northeast Nigeria considering the fragile situation in the northeast and the corresponding impact on the food security situation. Food assistance comes through in-kind general food distribution (GFD) and cash-based transfers CBT (e–voucher or mobile money, bank) that allow beneficiaries to buy food in the market and be more in charge of key decisions that affect their lives.

The humanitarian community and donors are increasingly prioritising market-based interventions to support vulnerable populations. As such the MFI, will be of great support to identify if markets serving affected populations can provide the essential needs of households.

As WFP continues to explore innovative solutions in delivering food assistance to beneficiaries, the Market Functionality Index (MFI) becomes an effective tool which provides the much-needed market information that is crucial to decisions on modality choices.

The MFI provides information on the functionality of markets using 9 dimensions to evaluate the markets. The outcome of the MFI helps inform the type of modality (in-kind, e-Voucher or cash) that is most suitable according to the market functionality of the assessed locations.

The current MFI exercise is timely to support WFP 2022 operational strategy of shifting assistance modality from in-kind food to CBT evoucher. The exercise was conducted across 38 markets in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa to provide ready information to guide operational decision across different areas of WFP operations. The MFI was carried out on site in assessed markets during Dec 2021 and January 2022.

This is the first report of the MFI. The MFI will be conducted on a quarterly basis, with reports updated accordingly