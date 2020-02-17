17 Feb 2020

Nigeria - Lassa fever outbreak (DG ECHO, NCDC, IFRC, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original

  • On 24 January, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed an outbreak of lassa fever. Since January 2020, 1,708 suspected cases have been reported so far, of these 472 have been confirmed. Of the confirmed cases, 74% are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi States in South Nigeria. Nigeria has been responding to successive lassa fever outbreaks in recent years, however the number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to the same period in 2019.

  • In support of national efforts to control the outbreak, DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support hygiene promotion, case finding, contact tracing, vector control and psychosocial support in the most affected states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, and also Taraba, Kano and Bauchi), benefiting 800,000 individuals.

  • 5 cases have been reported in the conflict-affected states of the Northeast. 3 cases were confirmed in Borno, of which 2 have died. In Adamawa State, 2 cases were confirmed, one of which died.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.