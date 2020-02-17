Nigeria - Lassa fever outbreak (DG ECHO, NCDC, IFRC, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2020)

On 24 January, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed an outbreak of lassa fever. Since January 2020, 1,708 suspected cases have been reported so far, of these 472 have been confirmed. Of the confirmed cases, 74% are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi States in South Nigeria. Nigeria has been responding to successive lassa fever outbreaks in recent years, however the number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to the same period in 2019.

In support of national efforts to control the outbreak, DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support hygiene promotion, case finding, contact tracing, vector control and psychosocial support in the most affected states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, and also Taraba, Kano and Bauchi), benefiting 800,000 individuals.