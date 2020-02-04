Nigeria - Lassa Fever epidemic outbreak (DG ECHO, NCDC/Government of Nigeria, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2020)

An upsurge in the number of Lassa cases has been registered in Nigeria since the beginning of 2020, with 258 positive cases and 41 deaths at the end of January in 19 states. Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi are the most affected, with 89% of confirmed cases.

2 positive cases of Lassa fever were reported from Bayo and Maiduguri (MMC) Local Government Areas of Borno State (Northeast Nigeria), both of which resulted in death. Another 5 suspected cases tested negative, a sixth one is pending laboratory confirmation. A treatment centre has been set up in Maiduguri and infection prevention and control (IPC) training for health care workers is being stepped up.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities across affected states. While Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria, the current epidemic trend should be monitored closely and responded to appropriately in order to limit morbidity and mortality.