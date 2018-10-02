Nigeria: Lassa Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (DREF n° MDRNG023)

Description of the disaster

Following the escalating spread and increase in caseload of the Lassa Acute Viral Hemorrhagic Fever affecting 21 states in Nigeria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) supported the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) to launch a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation for CHF 271,886 to support response in six most affected states. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on 22 January 2018, to coordinate the response of all emergency organizations and increase surveillance through collaborative response.

From 1st January to 8 July 2018, a total of 2,115 suspected cases were reported from 21 states. Of these, 446 were confirmed positive with a Case Fatality Rate of 25.4%. About 10 cases were recorded as probable and 1,652 were tested negative. A total number of 115 deaths were recorded amongst the confirmed cases.

A total number of thirty-nine health care workers were affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states –Ebonyi (16), Edo (14), Ondo (4), Kogi (2), Nasarawa (1), Taraba (1) and Abia (1) with ten deaths in Ebonyi (6), Kogi (1), Abia (1), Ondo (1) and Edo (1). About 81% of all confirmed cases were from Edo (42%), Ondo (24%) and Ebonyi (15%) states.

Lassa fever national multi-partner, multi-agency Technical Working Group (TWG) at the EOC was responsible for the coordination of response activities at all levels. Having identified a gap in community level surveillance, contact tracing and most evidently, risk communication and awareness, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, being an active member of the EOC, requested a DREF grant which was allocated on 17 March 2018 through an operation to scale up intervention to contain the spread of the Viral Haemorrhagic Fever and reduce the risk of transmission. The NRCS achieved this through case finding, surveillance, vector control activities, risk communication and awareness raising as well as providing psychosocial support to the most affected population in the five hardest hit states, which include Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Ebonyi and Ondo. Oyo state was targeted for cross border awareness activities as there was a report of a case imported into Benin Republic and therefore, the need to intensify surveillance and case finding for early detection and response.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), the IFRC would like to extend its gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions.