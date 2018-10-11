Nigeria: Large-scale floods affect close to two million people

Following heavy rains that began in August, Nigeria’s two main rivers, the Niger and the Benue, burst their banks, leaving the country exposed to large-scale floods ever since. A state of national disaster has been declared in the four most-affected states of Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. The Government of Nigeria announced that to date, some 200 people have died, a further 1,310 injured, and some two million people have been directly affected.

Humanitarian partners continue to step up their response efforts to provide life-saving assistance, especially basic medical care, which is critical to prevent disastrous epidemics.

Read the full article on United Nations OCHA