11 Oct 2018

Nigeria: Large-scale floods affect close to two million people

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original
© UNDAC
© UNDAC

Following heavy rains that began in August, Nigeria’s two main rivers, the Niger and the Benue, burst their banks, leaving the country exposed to large-scale floods ever since. A state of national disaster has been declared in the four most-affected states of Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. The Government of Nigeria announced that to date, some 200 people have died, a further 1,310 injured, and some two million people have been directly affected.

Humanitarian partners continue to step up their response efforts to provide life-saving assistance, especially basic medical care, which is critical to prevent disastrous epidemics.

Read the full article on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.