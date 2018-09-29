Nigeria Key Message Update, September 2018

Conflict and flooding will restrict the otherwise favorable main season production prospects

Key Messages

Large populations in the northeast remain dependent on assistance to meet their food needs as they face Crisis (IPC Phase 3!), while populations in hard to reach areas with severely limited access to livelihood activities and poorly functioning markets are facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Significant areas in the northeast remain inaccessible to humanitarian actors, and it is likely that outcomes are similar or worse than in adjoining accessible areas. Additionally, households worst affected by flooding, farmer/pastoralist conflict, and cattle rustling are facing atypical difficulty meeting their food needs.

According to the International Organization for Migration, displacement in the northeast has increased since December 2017 due to the volatile security situation in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Over 4,000 new arrivals and 707 returnees were recorded between September 3 and 11, with 17 and 53 arrivals noted from Cameroon and Niger, respectively.

Between January 1 and September 10, 2018, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control recorded 27,927 suspected cholera cases (compared to 5,264 in 2017) with 517 deaths (compared to 140 in 2017) across 19 states. Flooding continues across the country, causing population displacement, fatalities, and crop losses leading to the declaration of a National Disaster in Niger, Kogi, Anambra and Delta states. The situation in some areas is exacerbated by persisting farmer/pastoralist conflict.